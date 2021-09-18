How you can help the wildlife affected by the Sierra Bermeja wildfire

Local woman, Daria Dubnina, has organised a gofundme page for donations to local non-profit organisations and animal shelters following the devastating wildfire that swept through the Sierra Bermeja valley.

Set up just 6 days ago, Daria Dubnina’s gofundme page for donations to local non-profit organisations and animal shelters in need after the devastating wildfire that swept through the Sierra Bermeja valley has raised nearly €3000 already, and the donations just keep rising.

The fundraiser has had the support of people from all over the world, with people sharing and donating. The money will go towards helping lots of local organisations, however, due to the devastating effect the fire has had on the local wildlife, Daria is now focusing on helping animals in need.

Today, September 18, Daria is set to donate a collective €500, which will pay for 80 bales of hay for the wildlife, such as donkeys, deer and wild bores, with food and supplies low because of the fire destroying everything in its way.

Daria said: “People were terrified and things are now calming down, however, the wildlife is still suffering. Food and medical supplies are low. There are volunteer vets from Malaga doing amazing work to help these animals and I have also used €103 of the donations for medicine for the animals – which I think has already been used.

“There is no wildlife fund available, so I promised myself yesterday that I am going to do whatever I can to help the wildlife and mother nature. I work full time and have three children but this situation is so upsetting, volunteers have seen scenes of dead animal carcasses all over the valley. We need to keep pushing and together we can make a difference to mother nature.”

The fund-raising page will be kept open for as long as possible.

To donate to this cause or share the link on social media sites click this link.

