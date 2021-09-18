Fair shares

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, welcomed counterparts from all over Spain last week.

The local institution hosted a meeting of presidents or their representatives from every Diputacion or provincial assembly in Spain.

Consensus and unanimity were to the forefront as councils controlled by different political parties agreed to demand a leading role in sharing out the European funds to assist economic recovery following the Covid pandemic crisis.

“Provincial councils ensure more equal opportunities and hold territories together better than other administrations,” maintained Javier Aureliano Garcia, the Almeria Diputacion’s president.

Garcia pointed out that 50 per cent of Spain’s municipalities have fewer than 500 inhabitants.

“Without provincial councils there would be much more imbalance in Spain,” he said.

“Residents in these municipalities possess the same rights as those who live in big cities and we must create the same opportunities for them,” Garcia announced. “That is the Diputacion’s role.”

Praising the part played local governments during the pandemic, he emphasised the need to comply with demands unanimously requested by Spain’s Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) and other municipal forums.

“I am confident that the policies emerging from this meeting will be translated into actions which will help the municipalities that most need help,” Garcia declared. “Not only in Almeria but throughout the country as a whole.”