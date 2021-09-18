Ex-hacker reveals the tricks to find hidden cameras in airbnb homes

An ex-hacker took to TikTok to reveal the tricks to find hidden cameras in airbnb accommodation.

Airbnb has become the most popular way to rent houses or rooms to tourists at a cheaper price compared to hotels, however, if you did not know, there may be risks when betting on this type of tourism.

The surprise has been that thousands of complaints have come to light after discovering several hidden cameras that were installed in the homes, in addition, in most of the situations they were small cameras that were hidden in order to record the privacy of travellers.

Marcus Hutchins, a British hacker who works as a cybersecurity researcher, has revealed how these cameras can be found regardless of the type of accommodation.

Through his TikTok account (@malwaretech) he explains what must be done to discover these devices. The trick is to shine a bright light on any technological product that is in a suspicious position that is oriented towards a specific place.

Taking into account that they can be hidden anywhere, it is important to note that if you identify a blue reflection, it is an indication that of where the camera is hidden. It is even easier to discover them with the light off because they will reflect from the light.

The video has had over 20 million views, with Hutching confirming that “you are going to want to check any suspicious device or hole that is in front of the shower, the dressing room or the bed.”

He advises checking locations such as fire alarms, plugs and alarm clocks.

