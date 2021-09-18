The EU has allocated €4.7 billion to support jobs, skills and people most in need in Italy.

The European Commission has granted €4.7 billion to Italy under REACT-EU to support the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis and to contribute to a sustainable socio-economic recovery.

Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said, “The EU continues to support its citizens in overcoming the coronavirus crisis. The new funding for Italy will help create jobs, notably for young people and women, in the regions most in need.

“Investing in skills is another priority and key in mastering the green and digital transitions. We are also paying close attention to the most vulnerable people in Italy by reinforcing funding for food aid,” he added.

The additional funds will help increase the hiring of young people and women, allow workers to participate in training, and support tailor-made services for job seekers. In addition, they will help protect jobs in small businesses in the regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.

The new funding is the result of the modification of two operational programmes from the European Social Fund (ESF) and the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD). Italy’s national ESF programme “Active employment policies” will receive €4.5 billion to support employment in the areas most affected by the pandemic.

