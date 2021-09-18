Covid drug used to treat Donald Trump to be available in UK

The drug that was used to treat Donald Trump when he had Covid may benefit thousands of people.

The drug that was used to treat Donald Trump when he had Covid, Ronapreve, may benefit thousands of people in the UK as of next week.

Last month, Ronapreve became the first treatment designed especially for Covid to get regulatory approval in the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said yesterday, September 17, thousands of vulnerable people may benefit from the drug.

Patients aged 50 or over who have had no antibody response against Covid will be the first to receive the drug. Also, those aged 12 – 49 years old who are immunocompromised will be focused on when the rollout starts next week.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “We have secured a brand new treatment for our most vulnerable patients in hospitals across the UK and I am thrilled it will be saving lives from as early as next week.

“The UK is leading the world in identifying and rolling out life-saving medicines, particularly for Covid-19, and we will continue our vital work to find the best treatments available to save lives and protect the NHS.”

Data that has been looked into by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) showed that the drug can prevent infection from Covid, treat symptoms and decrease the chance of hospitalisation.

The drug is administered via injection and acts as a barrier for the respiratory system to stop Covid from accessing cells.

Ronapreve was administered to Trump, however, it is not the same as hydroxychloroquine, which the former president promoted even though it had a lack of evidence as to how effective it is.

