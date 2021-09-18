Completion of the works of the new health centre of San Pedro Alcántara

The mayor of Marbella stressed that the completion of the works of the new health centre in San Pedro Alcántara “responds to a historic health demand”.

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, stressed that the completion of the works of the new health centre in San Pedro Alcántara, announced by the Minister of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, “responds to a historic health demand”.

Both leaders have visited the facilities which will be equipped “immediately” to make them available to residents before the end of this year. The councillor thanked the involvement and effort of all those who have made possible the execution of some “long-awaited” work.

The first mayor also explained that “I had the opportunity to inaugurate the previous health centre and from the beginning, we realised that it was going to be small in size for a short time and that if we wanted to continue expanding the services it would impossible in the space of around 1,000 existing square metres”.

He has indicated that the current building consists of 5,500 square metres, which adapts to what was being demanded, “within a first-class health centre.”

Bendodo has said that the Junta de Andalucía has invested five million euros in the new health centre: “after residents waiting 15 years since the first agreement for this purpose was signed”.

He has ensured that “with this infrastructure, we make a qualitative and quantitative leap”, having “a modern centre with new services and spaces”.

The new centre has 13 more medical consultations, two new pediatric consultations and includes 13 nursing consultations, ten more than there were in the other building.

Among other improvements, the residents of San Pedro de Alcántara will have two rooms for minor surgery, another for maternity, one more for EG/TS, as well as another for dentistry, training and mammography – services that the centre did not provide before.

Among other novelties, the new health centre has a room for vaccines/laboratory, another for meetings, an office, two changing rooms and an increased warehouse area.

