Bill Gates reveals his solution to ending the pandemic

Bill Gates, billionaire, philanthropist, and co-founder of Microsoft, is one of the most high-profile people to have spoken his opinion about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and who has made the most predictions about the outcome of the virus, and its wholescale effect on the population of the planet.

Once again, one of the richest men in the world has issued his personal opinions on the pandemic, in the annual report of the Bill Gates foundation that bears his name, where one of the main conclusions contained in his documentation is that we should not trust ourselves.

“As impatient optimists, we believe that we can begin to learn from the successes and failures that have occurred thus far,” says Gates, cautioning that “the end has not yet come.”

The answer to permanently ending the pandemic is relatively simple according to Gates, as he suggests, “The only real solution to this problem is to have factories that can produce enough doses of vaccines for everyone in 100 days. It is feasible”, although he warns that, “the disparities caused by Covid-19 remain very marked, the most vulnerable have been the most affected, and will probably be the slowest to recover.”

According to the Gates Foundation report, around 31 million people fell into extreme poverty worldwide in 2020, compared to 2019, and this increase has been mainly due to the pandemic, as reported by 20minutos.es.

