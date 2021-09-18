ASHAL says thank you

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ASHAL says thank you
ASHAL: Hospitality sector had a good summer Photo credit: ASHAL

PEDRO SANCHEZ-FORTUN, president of ASHAL, the association representing Almeria province’s hospitality sector, recently thanked clients for their support.
After “months of uncertainty and anxiety” during the State of Alarm, the sector had a good summer that began with World Tapas Day in late June and continued into July, Sanchez-Fortun said.

The ASHAL president’s public thanks came during the formal presentation of prizes won in the World Tapas Day draw of participants’ receipts.

The Hosteleria España initiative was launched to revitalise the sector while highlighting the importance of Tapas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This was particularly true of Andalucia and Almeria, Sanchez-Fortun said: “No-one would dream of having a drink without its corresponding tapa.”

Almeria had also gone a step further by distributing 600 “two for one” inivitations to the Down, Altea, Asperger’s and Anda associations, he pointed out.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here