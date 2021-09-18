ASHAL says thank you

PEDRO SANCHEZ-FORTUN, president of ASHAL, the association representing Almeria province’s hospitality sector, recently thanked clients for their support.

After “months of uncertainty and anxiety” during the State of Alarm, the sector had a good summer that began with World Tapas Day in late June and continued into July, Sanchez-Fortun said.

The ASHAL president’s public thanks came during the formal presentation of prizes won in the World Tapas Day draw of participants’ receipts.

The Hosteleria España initiative was launched to revitalise the sector while highlighting the importance of Tapas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This was particularly true of Andalucia and Almeria, Sanchez-Fortun said: “No-one would dream of having a drink without its corresponding tapa.”

Almeria had also gone a step further by distributing 600 “two for one” inivitations to the Down, Altea, Asperger’s and Anda associations, he pointed out.