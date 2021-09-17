Walk for Life in Arboleas celebrate superstar young boy who is helping the charity raise money by selling this year’s calendar.

Walk for Life are committed to helping people with cancer and are located in Almeria’s Arboleas. The charity have been operating for around 10 years now.

Walk for Life recently met with young Ethan from The Best Catch and Amanda Oakley from Alo services in Zurgena.

The Walk for Life calendar is now on sale and Amanda has kindly promised to support the charity and donate five euros for each calendar that she sells. This inspired Ethan to help out and he has been selling calendars for Amanda, which means more money goes to the fabulous charity.

Ethan has now run out of calendars to sell, but more will soon be printed and he will be able to carry on selling them.

According to Walk for Life: “Ethan handed over 1,000 euros from the sales of the calendars, 1,000 euros donated by Amanda Oakley (thank you so much Amanda you are a superstar) 50 euros from a lady donated at Amanda’s shop and 120.98 euros in a Walk For Life tin that has been donated by kind people in the shop and Ethan has kindly been putting money in that people had given to him as a gift for selling the calendars – he truly is a special 9yr old. X”.

A Walk for Life spokesperson explained how the charity can help, and how to get in touch with them. The spokesperson said: “If you or a partner are suffering with cancer you can call us on 643 638 177 and speak confidentially to Irene Barber who is our client lead and she will endeavour to assist you.

“We pay legal Translators costs covering, Huercal Overa, Almeria, Grenada and Seville hospitals and also agreed travel costs. We can help with procuring items to assist you in the home such as a hospital bed, toileting equipment which Age Support, Albox assist us to supply- however due to the generosity of all you wonderful people we are in the process of purchasing two hospital beds for Walk for Life clients, therefore freeing up beds for Age support.

“We also supply many other personal items such as wigs, portable oxygen units etc. We help towards care costs and in some cases towards medication costs.

“Full information is on our website and as a registered charity we are fully open and transparent, the only information that we do not divulge due to our Confidentiality policy is our clients’ information.”

