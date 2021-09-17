Valencia in Spain hit by intense rain and floods

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Valencia in Spain hit by intense rain and floods
Valencia in Spain hit by intense rain and floods. image: Twitter

Valencia in Spain has been hit by intense rain and floods with rubbish bins floating through the town centre.

Valencia, the third-largest city in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona, has been hit by storms and heavy rain, forcing five flights to be diverted, flooded tunnels and homes and also some vehicles to be trapped.

One of the stormy fronts that swept the region yesterday (Thursday, September 16) left a heavy downpour in the city of Valencia, where it rained heavily for much of the afternoon and included numerous lightning strikes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The storms also severely disrupted flights at Manises airport, according to the Spanish airport operator, Aena, the adverse weather forced the diversion of five flights that were going to land from Marrakesh, Mahón, Milan, Zurich and Hamburg.

The first four headed to the Alicante airport of El Altet and the last, to Ibiza. The towns of Cheste and Chiva in Valencia were two of the most affected. The paving was raised on streets in some sections and water had to be drained away from several homes. The hail fell for some time mixed with rain, according to an agricultural spokesman, it will be necessary to analyse the possible damage the weather inflicted on agriculture.

Three local policemen – one of them off duty – saved a woman who was trapped in a floodplain on the Camino del Anzul in Cheste.


The quick intervention of these professionals, who heard the desperate cries of help from the woman, prevented her from being swept away by the water. The officers managed to reach her with the help of a hose, supplied by neighbours, that was extended to reach her.

 

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here