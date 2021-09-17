Sports prize for Anemona

Linda Hall
NEARLY THERE: Anemona members on the way to Santiago de Compostela Photo credit: Anemona

ANEMONA, the Marina Baja self-help association for women with breast and gynaecological cancers, has won a sports prize.

The  PROMIS (World Professionals for Social Integration) awards recognise the efforts of sporting and social bodies, professionals and official institutions which promote inclusion inside sport.  The local association was chosen on the strength of its Anemona a Golpe de Remo rowing programme that empowers and assists women as they recover from cancer.

The Anemona rowers will receive their award in the Gender Diversity in Sport category on Saturday, September 25, at the Veles e Vents building in Valencia City’s marina.

The ceremony will be presided by Monica Olta, the Valencian Community’s vice-president who also heads the regional government’s Equality and Inclusive Policies departments.

This edition of the PROMIS awards will draw attention to the projects like Anemona’s whose social impact was not diminished despite the stringent conditions imposed by the State of Alarm restrictions.

The Anemona rowers not only continued with their programme but “rowed” recently to Santiago de Compostela using rowing machines at Benidorm’s Club Nautico for part of the journey, before completing the last sections aboard a “trainera” rowing boat  and on foot.


 

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

