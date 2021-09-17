SPAIN’S employment continues to rise as economy improves according to Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva.

He expanded on the employment situation last Thursday, September 16, as he confirmed that he expected to see a further 80,000 jobs created in September, following on from the 76,000 created in August.

During his speech, he pointed out that 540,000 jobs have been created since May of this year and praised the government for the work that it had done to accelerate the economic recovery following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, some 300,000 workers who were supported by the ERTE (furlough) had also returned to work and the number being supported by the State continued to drop significantly.

Much of the reason for the latest spurt of workers returning to their jobs was thanks to the resurgence of travel and tourism, not just visitors arriving from abroad but also because of the number of Spaniards who had decided to take their holidays within the country.

The larger the number of people who do return the work, the smaller the financial burden on the tax payer as he estimated that the cost of support due to the pandemic was in the region of €40 billion.

