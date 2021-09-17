SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke to World Economic Forum in virtual meeting to explain how his government had coped with the pandemic

The World Economic Forum in Geneva hosted a “Country Strategy Dialogue on Spain with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez” for its partners on September 14.

It was chaired by Børge Brende, President of the Forum and the session gave CEOs from around the world an opportunity to hear directly from Sánchez on the factors behind Spain’s resilience to the economic shocks of the pandemic and its post-Covid-19 recovery strategy.

In the virtual session, Sánchez explained his government’s policy priorities and answered questions from CEOs on promoting innovation, a digital economy, a green transition and social justice in Spain, and on improving the enabling environment for long-term investors.

“After deploying unprecedented economic, financial and social measures to protect our economies, Spain is experiencing strong recovery. We want to build the economy of the future, and to do it in an inclusive way, leaving no one behind.

“We want to attract top talent and quality, innovation-centric investments. In summary, we want to transform the Spanish economy and we want to do it together with the private sector,” he said.

“The world economy is again growing. Spain is on track to be one of the fastest-growing economies among G20 countries.

“With Spain being among the key stakeholders in the European Union recovery fund, Prime Minister Sánchez and his government have provided important leadership on how to use the current momentum for a truly transformative agenda, for Spain, but also for Europe” commented Brende.

More than 80 partners of the World Economic Forum from around the world participated in the virtual session.

