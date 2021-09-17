When I was invited to present the Best Actor award for 2021 at the Marbella International Film Festival, I certainly appreciated that this is a real honour and I was quite nervous.

One thing I didn’t have to worry about though was what to wear. Seemingly by destiny just a few days prior I had seen and bought myself a lovely gold dress that was so discounted I knew I had to have it, having no idea that I would be wearing it for such a prestigious gala and that it would be so totally appropriate for an awards ceremony celebrating its 16th year, which is nothing but a miracle in itself.

Another miracle is that the founder and mastermind behind the whole thing has been so very poorly with Covid, losing over 40kg and months of his life; not knowing whether he would ever be back. We’re all elated therefore that Mac is back; with his wonderful wife and all the MIFF team. Once again Lucia Pérez, event organiser at the hotel H10, ensured that everything went and was to perfection. She also received an award for her years of commitment to the event, which was certainly well deserved.

A huge thank you to Michel and Steven Euesden for inviting me to their table; a wonderful opportunity to ask Nicki to forgive me for sending my columns in so late (something I hate to do because I know that really messes up her day / days…but sometimes I just don’t know how to fit it in). Hopefully with the new format of my Marbella Now TV show for this season I’m going to have more time and let a lot less people down.

The whole event was heart-warming; I met inspiring new people and saw others that I haven’t seen for years. I heard Pete Rothwell sing; that was a first and not going to be the last now I know how good he is. I got to see Estefanía Villaespesa win Best Actress award, which struck a soft spot.

I first met this young lady when she worked in marketing for the Hard Rock Cafe some years back and although she was obviously a passionate and enthusiastic person, I couldn’t have anticipated the depth and quality of her performance. I felt so proud for her; she had followed her passion; in fact everyone there was living the dream.

Everyone that made up the evening was a clear example that dreams do come true and that everything is possible. We all should dare to dream and when we do, dream big.

