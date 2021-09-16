Tourists return

BRITISH tourists accounted for almost 16 per of Benidorm’s market quota during the second week of September.

“The international market is responding each week and growing steadily,” the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association Hosbec announced.

Hotel occupancy was “behaving well” compared with September 2020, the association added.

During the second week of the month, the Valencian Community’s hotels were more than 70 per cent full but had fallen to below 40 per cent by this time last year, with half of them closed. According to Hosbec figures they now account for only 15 per cent of the total.

“Here at Hosbec we were regarding the start of the autumn with uncertainty as the school year began and family tourists returned home,” admitted the association presided by Toni Mayor.

“But it looks as though the recovery of tourism is gradually getting re-established.”

Meanwhile, mayor Toni Perez bade farewell to the 58 young assistants present on the municipality’s principal beaches this summer.

He thanked them for the work they had carried out, providing information for beachgoers and ensuring that anti-Covid regulations were observed.

“Because of you, Benidorm’s beaches once again set an example for health and safety, they provided perfect attention and were a place where users could enjoy the best-possible experience,” Perez said.