Ten more years

JAVEA’S Club Nautico renewed its concession to use its port installation for the next 10 years.

It is the first Valencian Community yacht club to obtain a renewal, announced regional Public Works secretary Maria Perez who recently visited the port accompanied by Maria Luis Martinez, head of the coastal authority, Costas.

Renewing the concession involves spending €2.592 million in improvements scheduled to be completed in time for Easter.

Three jetties will be modernised and the electrical installation replaced at another two.

The existing sailing school will be demolished, while its replacement will be “completely accessible, more modern, totally efficient and nearer to the centre,” revealed the Club Nautico president, Arturo Miquel.

The yacht club is also committed to sustainability, with 30 per cent of its electricity produced by solar panels.

There will also be a system for removing rubbish from the water in line with the Club Nautico’s commitment to the environment, which is made evident each year with the renewal of its Blue Flag, Miquel pointed out.

Residents and visitors strolling through the port will also notice a difference, he announced, as the pavements between the harbourside fish market and the club installation will be widened to five metres, he added.