Tea together

ALMOST 40 friends and members of the Anglican church in Albir met recently for afternoon tea.

“We have missed this sort of gathering during the pandemic as the Church’s social life is an important part of our worship together,” the Costa Blanca Anglican Chaplaincy explained.

Tables were kept to a minimum so there was no overcrowding, and the Chaplaincy was very grateful for the use the premises of the Norwegian Seafarers’ Church.

This was a perfect setting for afternoon tea followed by a guess-the-weight of a cake competition, a fun quiz and much more in a very happy atmosphere.

Holy Communion is held in Albir every Sunday at 9.30am, again at the Norwegian Seafarers’ church.

To reach the church, turn right immediately after Consum, continue up the hill and take the second turning on right, past the front of the Hotel Rober Palas. The next turning to the left is Calle Mart, and the church is on the right, opposite open ground.

There is also a regular weekday service every Thursday at 11am at the Forum Mare Nostrum in Alfaz, with a healing service on the second Thursday of the month.

For further information, ring the local church wardens Elaine Mitchell (636 164 467) or Paul Winter (602 218 483).