Spain launches new saliva antigen test

A Spanish company has announced the launch of a new antigen test that uses saliva to test for Covid.

A Spanish company, RYPO, has announced the launch of a new antigen test that uses saliva to test for Covid that provides self-diagnosis.

RYPO issued a press release saying that the use of self-diagnostic antigen tests has seen a surge amongst citizens in Spain since their sale without prescription went public in July 2020.

Using its knowledge of the market and its distribution network, the company decided to create a new private antigen test that can be performed with saliva.

“These tests, which have an accuracy of 97 per cent, are manufactured by Alltest, supplier and registered trademark in Spain, and have the regulatory European certifications that allow their validation, distribution and sale to the population,” RYPO commented.

RYPO is the only company in Spain that distributes tests in Portugal and Spain, they are also in negotiations to distribute in Latin America too.

“Saliva tests are easier to use and less invasive than nasopharyngeal ones, and despite the fact that the tests have just arrived in Spain, we have already received a great demand from our distributors,” said Gonzalo Diaz, Executive Director of RYPO.

The company also stated that the Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test (Oral Fluid) is a single-use kit to detect the SARS-CoV-2 in the mouth fluid of humans.

