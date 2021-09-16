Proceedings opened against Fernando Simon for his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Proceedings have been opened against Fernando Simon for his management of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

The 13th Court of Instruction in Madrid has ordered that proceedings be opened against Fernando Simon, the director of the Centre for the Coordination of Emergencies and Health Alerts. They are investigating if there was a crime of prevarication for how the coronavirus pandemic was managed.

According to According to 20 minutes, a complaint was filed by the Christian lawyers Association against “Fernando Simon and against the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, the ministers Irene Montero, Margarita Robles and Fernando Grande-Marlaska and against the former Vice-Prime Ministers of the Executive Carmen Calvo and Pablo Iglesias and the former ministers Jose Luis Abalos and Salvador Illa.”

The judge has made the decision to only open proceedings against Simon though because “the procedural situation of the persons with immunity at the time when the complaint was filed in the Supreme Court was already resolved by the Supreme Court”.

The Spanish Association of Christian lawyers had decided to initiate criminal proceedings against the Spanish government due to how they handled the coronavirus pandemic. The organisation believes that the government did not take the pandemic seriously enough as it did not take sufficient measures despite being informed of how lethal the virus is.

In other Spanish coronavirus news, three out of four people in Spain are now fully vaccinated against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data which was published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health three out of four people in Spain have now had both jabs of one of the multidose vaccines or a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.

It was only around 15 days ago that the government’s target of 70 per cent of the population being immunised was reached. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has said that this figure was a “tremendously relevant” figure. The Spanish vaccine campaign has now reached 75 per cent of the population.

