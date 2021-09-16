Piers Morgan lands job on new Murdoch-backed channel after leaving Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan has finally scored a new job on TV after he made his controversial exit from Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

Piers is set to make an eagerly awaited return to TV screens in early 2022. He will be hitting screens on News UK’s new TV channel, TalkTV.

The news is sure to delight Piers’ many fans. Piers commented on the forthcoming show and said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.

“I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

In other Piers news, Piers brands Shamima Begum an ‘ISIS monster bride’ who should be left to rot. The former Good Morning Britain presenter has hit out at Shamima after she appeared on GMB.

Piers said that it was a good job that he was not the one interviewing her and that she “should never be allowed back to Britain”.

Shamima’s appearance on GMB was her first live TV interview, and it has caused much controversy. She begged the British public to forgive her, and claimed that she had made a mistake.

