Piers Morgan hits back at ITV boss over Meghan Markle comments

ITV’s chief executive has claimed the broadcaster “vigorously” defended Piers Morgan over his Meghan Markle comments.

ITV’s chief executive has claimed the broadcaster “vigorously” defended Piers Morgan over his Meghan Markle comments during an Ofcom investigation.

The TV watchdog received over 50,000 complaints, the most in its history, after Morgan made scathing comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain after her interview with Oprah.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Morgan stormed off the ITV set in March 2021 after saying he didn’t believe the claims made by Meghan in the explosive interview.

Earlier this month, the show was cleared when Ofcom found Morgan’s comments “potentially harmful and offensive”, but said they were allowed and a restriction on the commenting would have a “chilling effect on freedom of expression”.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention, Dame Carolyn McCall said: “I will just say that we vigorously defended both the programme and Piers to Ofcom, and the reason we didn’t get pulled up by them is because of the programme making.”

She also said there is “no way we wouldn’t be absolutely not just endorsing but championing freedom of speech and freedom of expression”.

Responding to her comments, Morgan tweeted: “So why did I have to leave?” next to a laughing emoji.

After the ruling by Ofcom, Morgan had previously asked whether he could return to his presenting role on GMB.

When asked whether Morgan would return to ITV, Dame Carolyn told the conference that Morgan had resigned from the role.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.