Physical proof of status should be offered to EU citizens

The governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have called on the UK government to offer some form of physical proof of settled or pre-settled status to EU citizens.

According to the Scottish Government, “Currently, EU citizens who have secured settled or pre-settled status have no way of proving with physical documentation that they have the right to reside in the UK, potentially causing problems for their employment and access to services.”

Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland ministers have written a joint letter to the UK government in which they have voiced their concern over the lack of a physical form of proof.

The letter was sent to Kevin Foster, UK Minister for Future Borders and Immigration and it has been signed by Minister for Europe Jenny Gilruth, Wales’ Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt, Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The letter calls on the UK government to provide a physical document in addition to the existing digital proof. They believe that this would give EU citizens additional security and reassurance. They also believe that it would help prevent discrimination and help out employers too.

The letter said: “We all have an obligation under the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 to ensure that EU citizens are treated fairly.”

It also adds that: “All other groups of people who choose to make the UK their home and to contribute to our communities and economy are given physical proof. It cannot be right to deny EU citizens the reassurance that is offered to other migrant groups. Having two types of proof for two groups will lead at best to confusion and at worst to discrimination.”

