Nerja businesses protest sewage plant charge

NERJA businesses and representatives have met to protest the €7 million Spain´s central government is demanding from the council for the sewage treatment plant.

Businesses have said the €7 million bill for the sewage treatment plant in Nerja will impact the economy.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo announced last week that the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has demanded that Nerja pay €7 million for the sewage treatment plant wastewater of the municipality.

Mayor Armijo has now met with the president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Nerja (AEN), Juan Carlos Pinilla, and other representatives to call on the government to pay for the sewage plant.

The mayor has also said he does not think Nerja should pay the €7 million.

The news comes after the Prosecutor’s Office in Malaga threw out an investigation into Nerja over complaints about untreated sewage being dumped in the sea.

Prosecutors said they do not think there are criminal charges over the untreated sewage and have thrown out the case.

The investigation began after complaints from a business owner from Nerja and group Ecologistas en Accion over claims sewage was being dumped into the sea and the alleged lack of compliance of the council with existing regulations.

A representative from the Environment of the Prosecutor’s Office looked at the reports issued by different agencies and administrations which confirmed the untreated discharges and pointed to possible damage to the quality of the water and the wildlife.

A document found, “nine tonnes of marine garbage accumulated in the discharge points.”

Prosecutors found the council had a duty to avoid environmental damage, however said it did not believe a crime had been carried out.

