Monument to heroes

A MONUMENT to blood donors now presides Teulada-Moraira’s Plaza Gabriel Miro.

The four-metre high sculpture, the work of artist Quico Torres, is a town hall initiative to symbolise and give visibility to the great work carried out by blood donors.

Teulada-Moraira mayor Raul Llobell thanked all the individuals and associations who had made the sculpture possible.

“This is a monument to blood donors but we could say that it is a sculpture to the heroes who have saved so many lives,” Llobell said.

“If we knew this before, possibly we are even more aware of it now after living through a pandemic,” he added.

Llobell called on everybody to continue emphasising the need for blood donors and to recruit new donors.

“I’m proud that Teulada-Moraira is such a public-spirited municipality regarding health issues,” the mayor declared.

The town hall’s Health councillor Susanne Katzgrau explained that the sculpture was chosen by the donors who took part in the municipality’s Marathon Session in December 2018.

“Teulada-Moraira has always had very good blood donation figures,” said the president of Alicante province’s Blood Donors’ Association, Juan Adolfo Collado.

What was more, he added, local donor Rosa Ivars received a diploma in 2017 after having made more than 60 donations between 1963 and 2016.