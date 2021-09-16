Man arrested on suspicion of stealing from house twice in Almeria

Police in Almeria have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing from a house twice in Almeria.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrested the 46-year-old man on suspicion of stealing from the Almeria home.

The incident took place on August 28 when the owner of a house in San Isidro told police he had been burgled twice in one night.

The man reportedly forced his way into the property once, stealing various items, before coming back to steal more when he was surprised by the owners and ran away.

Officers from the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene before carrying out an investigation which saw them locate part of the stolen effects, including a cleaning machine that the perpetrator had sold in a second-hand shop near the town.

The Guardia Civil also discovered that a neighbour had witnessed the events and said they had seen an individual leave a house in San Isidro, dragging a machine.

The officers set up several surveillance devices, managing to locate the suspect. They also showed a photo of the man to the witness, who identified him as the man he had seen on the day of the thefts.

Following the arrest of the alleged perpetrator, much of the effects, which had been sold in second-hand shops, have been recovered and handed over to their rightful owners.

The man has now been handed over to the judicial authority in Almeria.

