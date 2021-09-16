High Court agrees to serve papers to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has been seen playing with his dogs at Balmoral with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as the High Court accepted the sexual assault request against him.

Prince Andrew has been seen playing with his dogs at Balmoral with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, however, they could soon have a knock at the door as the High Court formally accepted a request from Virginia Giuffre’s legal team yesterday, September 15.

Virginia Giuffre has filed a sexual assault claim against Prince Andrew over the past few months.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The court in London may send an official, known as a ‘Sheriff’, to find him and tell him formally about the New York lawsuit against him.

This means that Andrew could officially be notified in person about the case within hearing distance of the Queen, as she is also currently staying at Balmoral.

Andrew has always denied all of the sexual assault allegations against him, and a request from Guiffre’s legal team to formally inform him about the case was initially rejected by the High Court on a technicality.

However, following more trans-Atlantic legal representations, the court has changed its position.

It said in a statement: “The lawyers acting for Ms Giuffre have now provided further information to the High Court, and the High Court has accepted the request for service under the Hague Service Convention.

“The legal process has not yet been served but the High Court will now take steps to serve under the Convention unless service is arranged by agreement between the parties.”

On Monday, September 13, Giuffre’s lawyer said Andrew had been “delivered to the last known address of the defendant” and documents had been sent “by Royal Mail”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.