Challenge for Voluntariado Social

ALFAZ’S Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens holds a monthly meeting with representatives from local foreign residents’ associations.

“There were no meetings in July or August, as that is when many members return to their countries of origin, and this was the first meeting after the summer,” Mertens explained.

“We announce town hall activities and the associations reveal their immediate plans and projects to ensure better collaboration and coordination between us all,” the councillor said.

On this occasion, Joanna Wilson, treasurer of Asociacion Voluntariado Social (Social Volunteers) which is presided by Antonio Viso and runs the local Food Bank, detailed their activities carried out in 2020. She also thanked the foreign collectives for their support.

“All of these groups are committed to social issues and provide all kinds of help,” Mertens added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge, hindering fundraising activities and increasing the number of people who needed aid from the Food Bank.

Despite the problems, and thanks to help from the institutions, private individuals and associations, Voluntariado Social had managed to reach all its 2020 targets.