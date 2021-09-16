Challenge for Voluntariado Social

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Challenge for Voluntariado Social
MONTHLY MEETING: Alfaz’s Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens with members of local collectives Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens holds a monthly meeting with representatives from local foreign residents’ associations.

“There were no meetings in July or August, as that is when many members return to their countries of origin, and this was the first meeting after the summer,” Mertens explained.

“We announce town hall activities and the associations reveal their immediate plans and projects to ensure better collaboration and coordination between us all,” the councillor said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

On this occasion, Joanna Wilson, treasurer of  Asociacion Voluntariado Social (Social Volunteers) which is presided by Antonio Viso and runs the local Food Bank, detailed their activities carried out in 2020. She also thanked the foreign collectives for their support.

“All of these groups are committed to social issues and provide all kinds of help,” Mertens added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge, hindering fundraising activities and increasing the number of people who needed aid from the Food Bank.


Despite the problems, and thanks to help from the institutions, private individuals and associations, Voluntariado Social had managed to reach all its 2020 targets.

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here