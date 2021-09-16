Ceru Design with free shipping to your home

Ceru Design has got off to a very good start. The newly established business in Altea on the Costa Blanca is experiencing positive days, despite Covid-19 and the challenges it brings.

Ceru Design sells ‘American’ fireplace tables and garden furniture, and it is the former product that is a best seller.

– On the opening day we sold well and in general have received an overwhelming reception. We are very satisfied, says Rune Pedersen to Euro Weekly News.

Rune Pedersen owns Ceru Design together with his wife Cecille Violett Pederson.

– We have many fireplace tables to order and get new items all the time. Right now we have all the items shown on our website in stock. Several of the tables can be shipped to other parts of Spain, such as Sotogrande and Marbella, says Pedersen, who adds that there is free shipping throughout Spain at the moment.

Ceru Design 1 of 4

Ceru Design is located in Altea Centre and has Danish Design as its nearest neighbour. The store is located on the N-332 between Albir and Altea.

The fireplace tables cost approx €1,595. For that price you get a complete table delivered to your door. The tables provide up to 17.5 Kw of heat and there are several models to choose from.

The tables provide even heat for those sitting around the table and the heat keeps away mosquitoes and other insects. This table will be a jewel in your garden.

– We have an exclusive dealer agreement in Spain for these fireplace tables, says Rune Pedersen.

cerudesign.com • 744 616 333 • [email protected] • Partida Cap Blanc 43. Altea Centre. 03590 Alicante