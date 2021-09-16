CERRAJERIA JESUS CAMACHO – a professional family business that cares

THREE generations of the Camacho family have been offering a personal and friendly service to customers from their Teulada base for more than 30 years.

They have moved with the times so that they offer windows and doors of all types in a range of different styles and surrounds in PVC or aluminium which meet all of the latest safety standards and can be made and fitted according to customer need.

When you visit their showroom you will be met with a warm welcome and be invited to discuss exactly what you are looking for as members of the company speak fluent English, German and Spanish.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Whilst there, you will have the opportunity to see the much larger range of product on display which includes grilles, railings, gates, armoured blinds, garage doors, entrance gates and even superb wrought iron decorations.

With winter in mind, they also offer a range of top quality, often imported fires including wood burners, pellet burners and gas fires which combine attractive design with efficient heating.

Always on the look-out for new product, the company is now selling a remarkable dual barbecue and external heater which uses pellets and is surprisingly inexpensive.

Customer service is very important to the family and after discovering what you are looking for, they will come up with the ideal solution and will of course be happy to provide a quote for supply and installation.

Every customer is treated as a potential friend as the company knows that a satisfied customer doesn’t just return but will recommend the business to friends and family.

This professional company is ready to welcome you at the showroom or will be happy to discuss your needs via telephone or email.

Cerrajeria Jesus Camacho is open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 3.30pm to 6pm at Avda Mediterraneo 74, 03724 Teulada, Alicante.

Or contact them by phone on 965 740 924 or email at [email protected]. For more information, visit www.jesuscamacho.es