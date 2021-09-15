Why Ryanair’s Malaga to Exeter flight was diverted

Ryanair’s Malaga to Exeter flight was diverted to Bournemouth with passengers on board.

A Ryanair flight heading from Spain’s Malaga to Exeter was forced to divert on Wednesday morning, September 15. The flight was diverted due to low visibility and all the passengers on board were later transported to Exeter airport by coach.

The airline has said that the situation was entirely beyond their control and they have “sincerely apologised to all customers affected”.

Ryanair said: “This flight from Malaga to Exeter (15 Sept) diverted to Bournemouth due to low visibility.

“The aircraft landed normally in Bournemouth and customers were offloaded and transferred to Exeter airport by coach.

“Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers affected by this weather diversion, which was entirely beyond our control.”

The south-west can expect over the next few days to be affected by Hurricane Larry according to the Met office. Speaking to the Mirror, Alex Deakin, a forecaster for the Met office said: “Hurricane Larry in the Atlantic is heading towards Bermuda but is not expected to make landfall and should drift up to the north-eastern edge of Canada over the weekend as it transitions from a hurricane to a more typical area of low pressure.

“It is important because it is dragging a lot of warmth and a lot of energy and it will interact with the jet stream. It is likely to push it to the north and will have a significant impact.

“The effect for the UK is that the jet stream is in quite an unusual position which means there is some uncertainty about whether high or low pressure will control things.”

