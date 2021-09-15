WATCH THE VIDEO: Man TASERED after twerking for police during rainy traffic stop

Man TASERED after twerking for police during a rainy traffic stop in Florida.



A Florida man twerked for police officers after being pulled over last week and was later tased and subsequently arrested on a series of charges, according to a report from the media.

A local bystander who pulled over in his car caught the entire interaction on video (below) and later shared it to social media, where it has so far collected over 78,000 views.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Deputies with the Citrus County’s Sheriff’s Office pulled over 57-year-old Richard Wolfe on September 7 after he was caught using a median and a left turning lane to pass cars, reported the Chronicle Online. According to the arrest report obtained by the paper, Wolfe exited his vehicle upon being pulled over.

But when officers told him to return to his car, he refused, “removed a knife from his waistband and threw it into the grass along the road.”

Eventually, Wolfe did return to his car, but it wasn’t an act of compliance — he decided to mock the officers by dancing for them- something he said he later regretted!

“What are you scared of,” Wolfe said to the police, according to the Click Orlando. “I got knives; you got a gun!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.