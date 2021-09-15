Three injured in Cartama car accident still in hospital

THREE of the people injured in the Cartama car accident on Tuesday, September 14 are still in hospital.

According to reports, the three injured are stable following the Cartama car accident.

A 60-year-old man was killed in the accident, and four other people, aged between 31 and 44, were injured when a lorry hit two cars.

The accident took place at around 12 pm at kilometer 1 of the A-355 in Cartama.

According to reports, the car accident was caused by the collision of a lorry with several cars on the road, leaving one person needing to be airlifted to hospital.

Several people were left trapped in their vehicles, while the Coin to Rio Grande road was cut off to traffic while rescuers worked to tackle the accident.

Two of the injured, a 44-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were taken to the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital. They were being treated for fractures, injuries and various bruises and were pending evolution in the Emergency Department. The two less severely affected were reportedly being treated at Valle del Guadalhorce Hospital.

The investigation suggests that the lorry involved in the accident derailed, leaving the road and colliding with several cars.

