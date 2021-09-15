The Balearic Islands leads the luxury housing sector in the international market

One in three searches for luxury homes located in Spain, by foreign buyers, focuses on the Balearic Islands.

One in three searches for luxury homes located in Spain, by foreign buyers, focuses on the Balearic Islands, which is the territory that presents the most pronounced and prosperous revitalisation of a sector of properties with an economic value of more than one million euros.

According to a study published by Idealista, clients of German, British and French nationality are those who show the greatest interest in the acquisition of luxury homes in any of the Spanish communities, with the Balearic Islands being the one that leads this statistic by far.

The German market accumulates 18 per cent of searches for luxury real estate, followed by the British, with 11 per cent, the French with 10 per cent, the American with 9 per cent, and the Dutch with 7 per cent.

The rise of the luxury housing sector was created by foreign nationals with high purchasing power. It is mainly concentrated in 10 provinces, which accumulate no less than 93 per cent of the visits made to properties valued at more than one million euros

The Balearic Islands specifically is close to 30 per cent of searches (exactly 29 per cent), especially highlighting the interest shown in luxury homes on the islands by German clients, who make up 36 per cent of total visits, the British with 11 per cent, the French and the Dutch, both with 8 per cent, and the Swedes with 5 per cent.

