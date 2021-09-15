Spanish Health Ministry reports a further drop in the incidence rate

The Spanish Health Ministry has reported a further drop in the incidence rate to 101.55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Spain’s Health Ministry, supplied with the data provided by the autonomous communities, 3,723 new cases of coronavirus, of which 1,762 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to the 1,715 recorded on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain to 4,922,249.

In reference to the current average incidence of infections in Spain in the last 14 days, the report shows that it continues to decline, standing at 101.55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 109.38 reported on Tuesday, September 14 by the department headed by the Minister of Health for Spain, Carolina Darias.

“Things are moving in the direction that interests us,” said Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts (CCAES), after presenting the data on Monday. He did say, however, that the fall in the figures, which “is going very fast,” is beginning to lose pace.

As for deaths from Covid-19, sadly, 54 more have been reported, of which 251 have been recorded in the last week. This brings the overall death toll from coronavirus in Spain since the start of the pandemic to 85,638 people.

There are currently 4,425 patients admitted into hospitals for Covid-19 throughout Spain, 34 fewer than on Monday, and 1,097 in the ICU (39 fewer), although in the last 24 hours there have been 308 admissions and 529 discharges.

The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 3.70 percent and in the ICU at 12 percent, in both cases an improvement with respect to the data given on Tuesday.

Lowest rates

Of the 19 Spanish territories that supply data to the central Health Ministry (17 regions and the North African exclave cities of Ceuta and Melilla), the lowest incidence is currently in Extremadura, with 56.01, followed by the Balearic Islands (81.52), La Rioja (82.39) and Murcia (98.27).

These are the only areas that are currently below 100. On the opposite scale is Melilla (367.69), Madrid (284.58) and Ceuta (264.22). These are the only three territories that remain above the 250-mark- which are considered by the Health Ministry to be of extreme risk.

