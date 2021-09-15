Spanish fugitive wanted by French authorities arrested at Malaga airport

A SPANISH fugitive who was found to have an European arrest warrant out against him from French authorities has been arrested at Malaga airport



National Police officers at Malaga airport on the Costa del Sol, detained a 39-year-old man of Spanish nationality on August 25, who was known to have a European Order of Detention and Surrender (OEDE) in force against him, issued by the judicial authorities of France, for a crime against property, after he allegedly created two companies to commit fraud, which would have caused damages of €1.4 million.

The fugitive was identified on his arrival at the passport control point in Malaga Costa del Sol airport, after flying in on a flight from Marrakech, Morocco, and as soon as the officers had identified and confirmed that he had the OEDE in force, he was arrested and transferred to police headquarters in Malaga city.

Allegedly, this fugitive had created two companies while residing in the French town of Senlis, formed with the one objective of committing fraudulent crimes with them, presenting false accounting documents, misleading suppliers about the age and financial situation of the companies, receiving products from wholesalers that he subsequently sold on at low prices.

According to a statement from the National Police, he had an arrangement with his suppliers that he was never charged in advance for the merchandise they gave him, products that are reported to have eventually totalled around €1.4 million, and now the arrested fugitive has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No4 of the National Court, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

