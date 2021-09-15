Reservations in Balearic Islands up 82 per cent compared to 2019

September continues to show a good performance in terms of tourist bookings in the Balearic Islands compared to 2019.

The Balearic Islands have registered 81.8 per cent more travel bookings in the last week compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Although bookings are down 6.8 per cent in the last week compared to the previous week, they remain 270.6 per cent above those made that week last year and are also 81.8 per cent higher than those recorded for that week in 2019.

In the week of September 5 to 13, the Balearic Islands has recorded 14.51 per cent of all holiday bookings in Spain, with an increase of 0.1 per cent over the market share of this same week last year, according to monitoring data from the TravelgateX booking platform.

The Balearic Islands was the third community with the highest market share in the last week, behind only Andalucia (with 23.1 per cent of bookings) and the Canary Islands (16.3 per cent).

The upward trend in last-minute bookings (the day before the trip) continues, accounting for 12.7 per cent of the total, 9.7 per cent of bookings made between 2 and 3 days in advance, and 16.6 per cent between 4 and 7 days in advance. Between 8 and 14 days before the trip, 17 per cent were booked.

The national market accounted for 73.7 per cent of the reservations to the Balearic Islands, followed by the British with 10 per cent and the German with 3.1 per cent.

