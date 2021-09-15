Police arrest couple following Malaga car thefts

OFFICERS from the National Police have arrested a couple accused of breaking into cars in Malaga and stealing valuables from inside following several thefts.

Police arrested the couple following the thefts in Malaga.

An 18-year-old man from Honduras and a 20-year-old woman from Spain have been detained on suspicion of robbery with force.

The investigation began after police received several reports of robbery with force inside vehicles in Malaga.

According to reports, the perpetrators allegedly broke the windows of the vehicles, removing all the valuable effects they found, leading police to open an operation locate and arrest them.

On one occasion, one of the victims surprised the couple inside their car before they ran away.

As a result of the efforts made, the investigators were able to identify the alleged perpetrators, a couple who already had a history of similar acts and who, on one occasion, had already been arrested together.

During the operation, a man and a woman were located and arrested as alleged perpetrators of five robberies with force and damage.

In the course of the investigation, officers located other vehicles which had been targeted, although their owners said that they did not intend to report the facts the crimes because they had only caused damage to the windows. The detainees have now been handed over to the judicial authority.

The news comes following several thefts across Malaga this year, with police arrest suspects on suspicion of the crimes on the Costa del Sol.

