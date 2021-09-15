One injured after branch falls from tree in Sevilla

ONE person has been injured in Sevilla after a branch fell from a tree.

According to reports, the person was injured near the Palacio de San Telmo in Sevilla.

The incident took place when the 20-centimetre thick, five metre long branch fell on a person walking along the street near the palace.

Emergency services received reports that a person had injuries to their head and legs after the branch fell.

Several passers-by worker together to remove the branch above from the person before emergency workers arrived.

Officers from the Local Police and firefighters also travelled to the scene.

The accident saw traffic cut off in Sevilla.

The news comes after five people were left in hospital following a fire in Sevilla.

The fire, which reportedly broke out across three homes in Sevilla, left several people injured.

According to reports, the fire took place on Calle Antonio de Lara in the San Pablo Industrial Estate.

In total, five people were affected by smoke inhalation and evacuated to the hospital for medical care by emergency workers. Another person was treated on the spot by paramedics without the need to be taken to hospital.

The fire reportedly broke out in a house where three people were, including a 56-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and her 31-year-old son.

It affected two other homes, with one reportedly having two people in and the other with no one in.

Firefighters put out the fire that affected the floor where the accident originated and two other homes. Security forces reportedly saw some neighbors leave their homes both at the exit of the four-storey block and on the roof to adjoining blocks.

Emergency workers came to the scene after receiving reports of the fire.

The Local Police, the Sevilla Fire Brigade, the EPES Public Health Emergency Company and the National Police all came out to the fire.

