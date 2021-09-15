OJEN celebrates its VI Jazz Festival on Sunday September 19 with free performances from Almoraima and Sergio Díaz Quartet with special guest Enrique Oliver.

The event is organised by the Zyryab Musical Association and starts at 8.30pm in the town’s Plaza de Andalucia as this musical and this cultural event aims to bring jazz to the municipality whilst ensuring that all Covid protection measures are in place.

Almoraima is a flamenco-jazz project that was created to pay homage to the late maestro Paco de Lucía, while continuing to delve into other sounds such as jazz and Latin rhythms.

On this occasion, the group performs as a trio with the brothers Jesús Gómez (flamenco guitar) and “Maestro Gómez” (percussion), accompanied by Miguel Ángel Gil (bass), although they promise some surprise collaborators during the show.

Sergio Díaz is a drummer and percussionist born in Marbella in 1979 who is constantly evolving which means that he has performed in numerous jazz clubs and international festivals in various countries.

Although most of his activity is focused on projects related to Jazz and improvisation, he is a versatile musician and lover of all music and is currently involved in various projects such as Arturo Cid Quintet, La FAE (Free Art Ensemble), Eva Jimenez Quartet, Enrique Oliver Trío, Arturo Serra Quartet, Irene Aranda / Sergio Díaz Dúo, Paul Stocker Quartet, Richard Ray Farrell Blues Trio and Ernesto Aurignac Trio.

As a drum teacher, he has taught at the CAMM (Centro de Arte y Música Moderna de Malaga) and at the Taller de Música Moderna de Sevilla.

On this occasion, he will perform as part of a quartet with the additional collaboration of Enrique Oliver on tenor saxophone presenting a range of original music specially arranged for this event as well as repertoire included in the recent Enrique Oliver and Juan Caballero Quartet album released on Rizoma Records this year.

