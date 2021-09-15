Mijas announces rallies to raise awareness of LGTBI community

MIJAS Council has announced it is hosting a rally to raise awareness of LGTBI rights.

The council said the LGTBI rally will take place in Plaza San Valentin in Mijas on Thursday, September 16.

The rally will be held at 7 pm and during it the hate crimes which have taken place in Spain this year will be listed.

The Interior Ministry revealed that there have been 748 hate crimes against LGTBI people in Spain this year, with. incidents of hatred against the LGTBI community rising by 22.6 per cent in the same period.

These rallies, which began last Saturday in Algeciras and will end in Granada and Malaga on Friday, September 17, are convened by the Network of Proud Municipalities, which Mijas has been part of since last year and which aims to promote the awareness and support for the LGTBI community.

Mjas council said that it will be one of 70 municipalities taking part in the rally to raise awareness of LGTBI rights.

The rally follows several high-profile hate crimes in Spain this year, as well as protests across Spain against violence towards LGTBI people.

