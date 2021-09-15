AS European Mobility Week takes place from September 16 to 22, Marratxí Council schedules two activities to promote sustainable mobility and good cycling practices.

On Saturday September 18, children will be able to visit the road education park of the Marratxí Local Police and take part in the bike circuit.

Traffic will be guided by the officers, who will use the park’s bicycles and will explain the rules in a friendly manner so that the boys and girls understand the road rules.

This activity is for children between six and 10 years of age and parents must reserve a place in one of the three timeslots available on the website mobilitat.marratxi.es.

On Sunday September 19, a family cycling route will be held with a starting point and arrival at the Parc de Sa Vinya in Son Verí (C / Ricardo Ankerman), which will help cyclists to get to know the Marratxí cycle path and how to ride safely.

The route will cover a distance of 10 kilometres and will be carried out along the bike lane, with the help of Local Police officers.

The journey should last approximately one hour and there is a limit of 100 participants with reservations required and a minimum age of six.

