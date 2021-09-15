Mallorca to be scene of cooking programme on television in the Netherlands

‘The heart of the Mediterranean’, is a culinary program that will be broadcast on the main television network in the Netherlands.

‘The heart of the Mediterranean’, a culinary program that will be broadcast on the main television network in the Netherlands, has shot during the first week of September in different areas of Mallorca, such as the Mercat del Olivar, the Fornet de la Soca or different municipalities on the island, publicising their local product.

As explained by the Palma City Council this Wednesday in a press release, the Councillor for Economic Promotion and Employment, also president of the Palma Film Office, Rodrigo Romero, has said that “this type of program is a very good showcase to publicise the culture and local products of Mallorca, as well as to attract a tourism interested in culture and of higher quality”.

The series, produced by the production company Backbone Marketing, contains a total of 12 chapters on local products from Mallorca – mainly organic – to showcase its culinary wealth.

In each of them, traditional Mallorcan recipes are fused with local produce and Dutch cuisine. In addition, the series is linked to the publication of a book that will collect these recipes.

With the broadcast of this series on the main television network in the Netherlands – which will reach around 2.3 million people – and the fact that will be made available on other communication channels, it is expected to reach 80 per cent of the country’s population.

