THE La Cala de Mijas Lions Club recently held their President’s Lunch at Restaurant El Jinete.

This was the first major event for new President David Kay and the food and venue were perfect as nearly 100 supporters enjoyed an enjoyable afternoon with music by Andres Martinez on a large terrace overlooking the spectacular views around the La Cala hills

In David’s welcoming speech, amongst other things he explained that his mission for this year is to help the homeless and needy – especially those effected by Covid.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All guests were asked to bring some dry foods and toiletries and the response was amazing as a real food mountain quickly appeared, the contents of which will be distributed around the area over the coming days.

With the kind help of sponsors and supporters, the afternoon raised €1,800 for the charity.

Next event is to be held at the Village Inn in Riviera del Sol on Tuesday September 21 from 7.30pm when the Zing Duo perform their Zingo Bingo, a unique musical quiz with prizes.

Tickets for the evening of entertainment and food cost €15 per person (of which €6 will be donated to the Lions) and tickets may be obtained from the Lions Charity Shop or by calling Sandra on 663 529 280.

Thank you for reading ‘La Cala de Mijas Lions Club recently held their President’s Lunch’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.