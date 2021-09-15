Kate Garraway announces move from ITV to BBC

Kate Garraway has announced that she will be moving from ITV to BBC to undertake a new presenting role.

Kate Garraway will be leaving ITV to move to BBC to present their new show Can You See Me Now, the Good Morning Britain regular has confirmed.

She said: “I am thrilled to be part of this fascinating new series.

“I believe we have all become increasingly curious about our health and well-being since the start of the pandemic, including me personally.”

The move marks a shift for Kate, who won a National Television Award for her Finding Derek documentary last week.

She said: “We are going to make another documentary, there are plans for more.

“Derek has a very short window of energy, but we are trying.”

The new show will explore patients that have a variety of common health issues, such as kidney stones and heart disease, back pain and endometriosis, allowing viewers to see how the condition looks.

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for popular factual & factual entertainment at the BBC, described the show as “the next generation of health format which will combine warmth, expertise and cutting-edge technology to provide unprecedented insight into common health conditions.”

Kitty Walshe, MD of factual at Remarkable, added: “We’ve learnt an enormous amount having reinvented other genres of television through the use of ground-breaking technology, and this series will continue our push into establishing the next generation of popular factual formats using cutting edge technology.

“Applying it to health will allow us to see conditions we are all familiar with unpacked in such incredible 3D visuals – it is utterly thrilling and takes the genre to the next level.”

