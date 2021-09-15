Jeff Bridges cancer in remission

Actor Jeff Bridges said that his cancer is in remission but catching Covid during his treatment “kicked my a** pretty good”.

Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges said that his cancer is in remission but catching Covid during his treatment “kicked my a** pretty good” in a handwritten note posted on his website.

Bridges,71, revealed in October last year that he had cancer saying on Twitter: “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” also quoting his iconic character from ‘The Big Lebowski’, The Dude.

“Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery”, he wrote.

On Monday, September 13, Bridges shared a post he wrote in March explaining that in January someone at the facilities where he was receiving chemotherapy was exposed to Covid and that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.

The good news he shared is that his 9×12 inch tumour had shrunk to 2×2 inches.

He spent five weeks battling the virus: “The reason I’m there so long was my immune system is shot from the chemo,” he wrote.

“My dance with Covid makes my cancer look like a piece of cake”, he said while he had a moment of horrific pain and was “getting close to the Pearly Gates,” he still felt “happy and joyous” most of the time.

He said his “brush with mortality” gave him a gift: “Life is brief and beautiful. Love is all around us, & available @ all times.”

On September 13, Bridges wrote that his tumour was now the size of a marble: “My COVID is in the rearview mirror,” he wrote.

“COVID kicked my a** pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated & feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with Long Haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement”.

“Thanks to [my therapist] Zach and my incredible medical team, I was able to, not only walk Hay down the aisle, but to do a father bride dance with her, without oxygen,” he said.

