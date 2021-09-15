Javier Ojeda inaugurates the season of the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre

Next Friday, September 24, the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre opens the 2021-2022 Season with a concert by Javier Ojeda.

Next Friday, September 24, the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre opens the 2021-2022 Season with a concert by Javier Ojeda, singer of the mythical group Danza Invisible.

The performance, which will begin at 9pm, is sponsored by the Malaga Provincial Council within its Culturama program, it will be accompanied by the entire band and will present its new album, Decantando.

Admission will be free, by invitation, until full capacity is reached. Those interested in attending can request information by calling 952523863 or at the Cultural Centre.

The Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, reports that this concert will be “the starting point of the return to normality, with which we will once again offer theatre, music and dance shows every weekend.”

Laguna thanks the Diputación de Málaga for continuing to collaborate with the cultural programming of Nerja, as it does every time it is requested.

Decantando is the sixth solo album released by the charismatic singer and composer from Malaga. In his songs, he mixes his wide variety of musical genres, ranging from rock to soul, with versions of and new compositions, all sifted with his unmistakable voice.

