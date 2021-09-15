BREAKING NEWS: UK Cabinet reshuffle sees Gavin Williamson lose job

THE Prime Minister has today been reshuffling his cabinet in the UK, with political heavyweights, including former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, losing their jobs.

The cabinet reshuffle began at around 3 pm in the UK, and has seen Education Secretary Gavin Williamson lose his job, while Chancellor Rishi Sunak has stayed in his position.

The new cabinet is expected to be revealed today.

Co-chair of the Conservative Party Amanda Milling has also been fired, but thanked the party for giving her the role and said she will continue her political work.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick, was also sacked.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC also lost his job, but was praised by his political opponents for his work while in the role.

Despite the sackings, the reshuffle has seen some of the prime minister´s closest allies promoted, including former International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who has taken over as Foreign Secretary. She will also remain on as Minister for Women and Equalities.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has been seen entering Number 10 Downing Street but has not yet emerged.

