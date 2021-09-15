Beans Meanz Crimez! Stores urged not to sell baked beans to children by police over new TikTok trend

TikTokStores are being urged not to sell baked beans to children by police over a new TikTok trend for pouring them over people’s homes or cars.

Beans Meanz Crimez!

Police have issued a warning to shops to beware of selling baked beans to children. This follows the rise of a bizarre TikTok trend which has seen videos posted on social media by a group called the #beanbandits.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As part of a bizarre TikTok trend, kids have started dumping baked beans on their doorsteps – forcing police to tell shopkeepers to stop selling cans.

Videos posted on the social media site show how young people smear the juicy breakfast booklet on driveways, front doors and even cars.

‘Beaning’ Ban

The videos show children smearing baked beans on people’s driveways, doors and cars. West Yorkshire Police has urged shop workers to be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans – in case of “beaning”.

“It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called ‘beaning’. This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

“If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans, if you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home, “said PCSO Michelle Owens.

Last month, Surrey police launched an appeal after the village of Wonersh was terrorised by so-called bean bandits.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.