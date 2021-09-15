Barcelona totally outclassed by Bayern Munich in Champions League

By
Chris King
-
0
Barcelona totally outclassed by Bayern Munich in Champions League
Barcelona totally outclassed by Bayern Munich in Champions League. image: twitter

BARCELONA totally outclassed and outplayed at the Camp Nou by Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League match

In a match that a few seasons ago would have been classed as a battle of the top clubs in Europe, that tag can sadly no longer be used to describe a post-Messi Barcelona side that is in urgent need of repair, as was proved in tonight’s (Tuesday, September 14) Champions League Group E clash at the Camp Nou, by the total domination by German champions Bayern Munich, who barely broke a sweat really in a 3-0 win.

With key players missing, this was never going to be an easy task for the Catalan team, with Martin Braithwaite now out injured as well, replacing Messi, and his previous regular partners, Luis Suarez, or Antoine Friezmann – now both departed as well – was down to Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong in this showdown.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Tonight’s defeat was their third home defeat in a row in European competition, a new record for them, in front of 40,000 fans who somehow seemed to accept the situation, and must be hoping that things will soon rectify themselves as the new squad learns to play together without their Argentine icon, as a clearly disspirited Gerard Pique said after the match, “It is what it is. We are what we are, that’s the reality”.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring on 34 minutes, with the inevitable goals from their prolific Polish hitman, Robert Lewandowski, netting his 74th and 75th Champions League goals in style, both with a similar finish as shots rebounded off the post to him, first from a Jamal Musiala drive in the 56th minute, which he poked into the empty net, and then a typical finish, after Serge Gnabry’s effort bounced to him, he neatly body swerved a defender before burying the ball in the Barca goal for 3-0.  

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here