Almeria to host the meeting of the Commission of Provincial Councils

ALMERIA Provincial Council is set to host a meeting of the commission of Spain´s provincial councils.

The commission meeting will take place in Almeria on Friday, September 17.

The meeting of the Commission of Provincial Councils, Town Halls and Insular Councils of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) will be attended by more than 40 presidents and representatives of the country’s administrations and will be held in the Patio de Luces at Almeria Provincial Council.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



President of the Almeria Provincial Council, Javier A. Garcia, said: “All the governments of the provinces of the whole country are going to meet in our land to share actions in favor of the peoples who need it most. We are going to be the capital of municipalism.”

He said the meeting will “highlight… the role of provincial administrations during the health emergency,” in assisting municipalities with fewer resources to deal with the virus.

The meeting will begin with the intervention of the President of the Commission, Francisco Reyes, and the welcome of the President of the Provincial Council of Almeria, Javier A. Garcia.

Attendees will praise and recognise the role that provincial councils have played in different regions.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.